SCHH: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

21.53 USD 0.07 (0.33%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SCHH de hoy ha cambiado un 0.33%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 21.52, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 21.60.

El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses.

SCHH News

Rango diario
21.52 21.60
Rango anual
18.25 23.41
Cierres anteriores
21.46
Open
21.56
Bid
21.53
Ask
21.83
Low
21.52
High
21.60
Volumen
801
Cambio diario
0.33%
Cambio mensual
0.33%
Cambio a 6 meses
-0.46%
Cambio anual
-7.40%
23 septiembre, martes
12:30
USD
Cuenta corriente
Act.
$​-251.312 B
Pronós.
$​-406.051 B
Prev.
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Discurso de la Gobernadora de la Fed, Michelle Bowman
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas Existentes
Act.
Pronós.
4.04 M
Prev.
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas de Segunda Mano m/m
Act.
Pronós.
-2.0%
Prev.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso del Presidente del Sistema de la Reserva Federal, Jerome Powell
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
17:00
USD
Subasta de Obligaciones del Estado a 2 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
3.641%