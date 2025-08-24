货币 / SCHH
SCHH: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF
21.53 USD 0.07 (0.33%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SCHH汇率已更改0.33%。当日，交易品种以低点21.52和高点21.60进行交易。
关注Schwab U.S. REIT ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
21.52 21.60
年范围
18.25 23.41
- 前一天收盘价
- 21.46
- 开盘价
- 21.56
- 卖价
- 21.53
- 买价
- 21.83
- 最低价
- 21.52
- 最高价
- 21.60
- 交易量
- 801
- 日变化
- 0.33%
- 月变化
- 0.33%
- 6个月变化
- -0.46%
- 年变化
- -7.40%
