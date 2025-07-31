Moedas / SCCO
SCCO: Southern Copper Corporation
106.83 USD 1.62 (1.49%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SCCO para hoje mudou para -1.49%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 106.04 e o mais alto foi 109.52.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Southern Copper Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
106.04 109.52
Faixa anual
74.84 119.48
- Fechamento anterior
- 108.45
- Open
- 107.08
- Bid
- 106.83
- Ask
- 107.13
- Low
- 106.04
- High
- 109.52
- Volume
- 4.298 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.49%
- Mudança mensal
- 12.58%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.10%
- Mudança anual
- -9.21%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh