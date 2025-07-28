Currencies / SCCO
SCCO: Southern Copper Corporation
109.10 USD 0.89 (0.81%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SCCO exchange rate has changed by -0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 107.94 and at a high of 110.58.
Follow Southern Copper Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SCCO News
- First Quantum Minerals: A Copper Play Poised for a Rebound
- Southern Copper director Palomino sells $21k in shares
- Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Upto 9% (Sept. 2025)
- Traders Hit The Buy Button On These 10 Stocks After Weak Jobs Report - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan, First Quantum Minerals, Coeur Mining and Centrus Energy
- 5 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry
- FCX's Project Pipeline: Can Expansions Power the Next Growth Wave?
- FCX vs. SCCO: Which Copper Mining Stock Is Worth Betting on Now?
- Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Freeport-McMoRan Up 11% in 6 Months: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- FCX's Unit Net Cash Costs Fall in Q2: Can It Sustain the Momentum?
- Copper Volatility Can't Detract From Broader Supply-Demand Pressures - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ), Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)
- GSC identifies multiple new drill targets at Chile’s Cerro Negro project
- Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Freeport's Q2 Volumes Rise: Tepid Outlook Points to Challenges Ahead
- Why Southern Copper (SCCO) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Southern Copper Stock?
- Copper Arbitrage Disappears After Trump's Tariff Surprise - United States Copper Index Fund ETV (ARCA:CPER), Global X Copper Miners ETF (ARCA:COPX)
- Southern Copper Q2 2025 slides: Net income rises despite sales dip, dividends increase
- Southern Copper (SCCO) Q2 EPS Beats 9%
- These Stocks Respond As Copper Prices Tank After Trump Orders Tariffs On Imports
- Southern Copper earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Daily Range
107.94 110.58
Year Range
74.84 119.48
- Previous Close
- 109.99
- Open
- 110.14
- Bid
- 109.10
- Ask
- 109.40
- Low
- 107.94
- High
- 110.58
- Volume
- 1.431 K
- Daily Change
- -0.81%
- Month Change
- 14.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.52%
- Year Change
- -7.28%
