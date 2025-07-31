クォートセクション
通貨 / SCCO
株に戻る

SCCO: Southern Copper Corporation

107.26 USD 0.43 (0.40%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SCCOの今日の為替レートは、0.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり105.09の安値と107.74の高値で取引されました。

Southern Copper Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SCCO News

1日のレンジ
105.09 107.74
1年のレンジ
74.84 119.48
以前の終値
106.83
始値
106.64
買値
107.26
買値
107.56
安値
105.09
高値
107.74
出来高
3.317 K
1日の変化
0.40%
1ヶ月の変化
13.04%
6ヶ月の変化
14.56%
1年の変化
-8.85%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K