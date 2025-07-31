通貨 / SCCO
SCCO: Southern Copper Corporation
107.26 USD 0.43 (0.40%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SCCOの今日の為替レートは、0.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり105.09の安値と107.74の高値で取引されました。
Southern Copper Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCCO News
- ゴールドマン・サックス、グルポ・メヒコ株を「中立」に格下げ、上昇余地減少を理由に
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Grupo Mexico stock to Neutral on reduced upside
- Southern Copper (SCCO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- First Quantum Minerals: A Copper Play Poised for a Rebound
- サザン・カッパー取締役パロミノ、2.1万ドル相当の株式を売却
- Southern Copper director Palomino sells $21k in shares
- Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Upto 9% (Sept. 2025)
- Traders Hit The Buy Button On These 10 Stocks After Weak Jobs Report - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan, First Quantum Minerals, Coeur Mining and Centrus Energy
- 5 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry
- FCX's Project Pipeline: Can Expansions Power the Next Growth Wave?
- FCX vs. SCCO: Which Copper Mining Stock Is Worth Betting on Now?
- Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Freeport-McMoRan Up 11% in 6 Months: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- FCX's Unit Net Cash Costs Fall in Q2: Can It Sustain the Momentum?
- Copper Volatility Can't Detract From Broader Supply-Demand Pressures - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ), Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)
- GSC identifies multiple new drill targets at Chile’s Cerro Negro project
- Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Freeport's Q2 Volumes Rise: Tepid Outlook Points to Challenges Ahead
- Why Southern Copper (SCCO) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Southern Copper Stock?
- Copper Arbitrage Disappears After Trump's Tariff Surprise - United States Copper Index Fund ETV (ARCA:CPER), Global X Copper Miners ETF (ARCA:COPX)
- Southern Copper Q2 2025 slides: Net income rises despite sales dip, dividends increase
1日のレンジ
105.09 107.74
1年のレンジ
74.84 119.48
- 以前の終値
- 106.83
- 始値
- 106.64
- 買値
- 107.26
- 買値
- 107.56
- 安値
- 105.09
- 高値
- 107.74
- 出来高
- 3.317 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.04%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 14.56%
- 1年の変化
- -8.85%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K