SCCO: Southern Copper Corporation
107.26 USD 0.43 (0.40%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SCCO hat sich für heute um 0.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 105.09 bis zu einem Hoch von 107.74 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Southern Copper Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
105.09 107.74
Jahresspanne
74.84 119.48
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 106.83
- Eröffnung
- 106.64
- Bid
- 107.26
- Ask
- 107.56
- Tief
- 105.09
- Hoch
- 107.74
- Volumen
- 3.317 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.40%
- Monatsänderung
- 13.04%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 14.56%
- Jahresänderung
- -8.85%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K