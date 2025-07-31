KurseKategorien
SCCO: Southern Copper Corporation

107.26 USD 0.43 (0.40%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SCCO hat sich für heute um 0.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 105.09 bis zu einem Hoch von 107.74 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Southern Copper Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
105.09 107.74
Jahresspanne
74.84 119.48
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
106.83
Eröffnung
106.64
Bid
107.26
Ask
107.56
Tief
105.09
Hoch
107.74
Volumen
3.317 K
Tagesänderung
0.40%
Monatsänderung
13.04%
6-Monatsänderung
14.56%
Jahresänderung
-8.85%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K