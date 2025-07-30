货币 / SCCO
SCCO: Southern Copper Corporation
108.45 USD 1.54 (1.40%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SCCO汇率已更改-1.40%。当日，交易品种以低点107.94和高点110.58进行交易。
关注Southern Copper Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
107.94 110.58
年范围
74.84 119.48
- 前一天收盘价
- 109.99
- 开盘价
- 110.14
- 卖价
- 108.45
- 买价
- 108.75
- 最低价
- 107.94
- 最高价
- 110.58
- 交易量
- 3.256 K
- 日变化
- -1.40%
- 月变化
- 14.29%
- 6个月变化
- 15.83%
- 年变化
- -7.84%
