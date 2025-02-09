Moedas / SBR
SBR: Sabine Royalty Trust
77.11 USD 0.08 (0.10%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SBR para hoje mudou para 0.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 76.51 e o mais alto foi 77.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sabine Royalty Trust. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
76.51 77.50
Faixa anual
58.25 77.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 77.03
- Open
- 76.72
- Bid
- 77.11
- Ask
- 77.41
- Low
- 76.51
- High
- 77.50
- Volume
- 92
- Mudança diária
- 0.10%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.15%
- Mudança anual
- 24.27%
