SBR: Sabine Royalty Trust
76.79 USD 0.32 (0.41%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SBR 환율이 오늘 -0.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 76.50이고 고가는 77.23이었습니다.
Sabine Royalty Trust 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
76.50 77.23
년간 변동
58.25 77.50
- 이전 종가
- 77.11
- 시가
- 76.60
- Bid
- 76.79
- Ask
- 77.09
- 저가
- 76.50
- 고가
- 77.23
- 볼륨
- 73
- 일일 변동
- -0.41%
- 월 변동
- 3.67%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.68%
- 년간 변동율
- 23.76%
20 9월, 토요일