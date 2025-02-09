QuotesSections
SBR: Sabine Royalty Trust

76.60 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SBR exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.00 and at a high of 77.18.

Follow Sabine Royalty Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
76.00 77.18
Year Range
58.25 77.48
Previous Close
76.60
Open
76.00
Bid
76.60
Ask
76.90
Low
76.00
High
77.18
Volume
45
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
3.42%
6 Months Change
13.40%
Year Change
23.45%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev