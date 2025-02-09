Currencies / SBR
SBR: Sabine Royalty Trust
76.60 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SBR exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.00 and at a high of 77.18.
Follow Sabine Royalty Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SBR News
Daily Range
76.00 77.18
Year Range
58.25 77.48
- Previous Close
- 76.60
- Open
- 76.00
- Bid
- 76.60
- Ask
- 76.90
- Low
- 76.00
- High
- 77.18
- Volume
- 45
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 3.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.40%
- Year Change
- 23.45%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev