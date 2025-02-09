通貨 / SBR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SBR: Sabine Royalty Trust
77.11 USD 0.08 (0.10%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SBRの今日の為替レートは、0.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり76.51の安値と77.50の高値で取引されました。
Sabine Royalty Trustダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBR News
- Sabine Royalty Trust stock hits 52-week high at $77.5
- Strategic Bitcoin Reserve: Research Chief Claims US Likely To Launch SBR By Year-End
- Sabine Royalty Trust stock hits 52-week high at 76.52 USD
- Sabine Royalty Trust: High Yield, But The Clock Is Ticking (NYSE:SBR)
- Sabine Royalty Trust stock hits 52-week high at 73.46 USD
- Bo Hines Confident Bitcoin Reserve Act Heads For 2025 Approval
- More Surprises In Store? Bitwise CIO Lists Four Catalysts The Crypto Market Is Overlooking
- Sabine Royalty Trust stock hits 52-week high at 71.37 USD
- US Delay On Bitcoin Audit Is A Bullish Red Flag, Says Strike CEO
- Arizona Senate Revives Failed Bitcoin Reserve Bill For Seized Crypto Assets
- Connecticut Lawmakers Pass Bill Banning State Investments In Crypto
- Sabine Royalty Trust: High-Yield Optionality For The Patient Commodity Investor (NYSE:SBR)
- SABINE ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES MONTHLY CASH DISTRIBUTION FOR JUNE 2025
- Texas Pacific Land, A Steady Eddie Stock, Clears Benchmark; Prepping For A Run Higher?
- One Vote Away: Texas Advances Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill To Full House Vote
- Oklahoma Out Of Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Race After Senate Tax Committee Rejects Bill
- Illinois Lawmaker’s Crypto Bill Aims To Tighten Regulations And Address Fraud
- Biden Admin May Have Sold US Bitcoin Reserves, Says Sen. Lummis
- Arizona Leads Bitcoin Reserve Race As Two Bills Pass House Commerce Committee Vote
- Trump Won’t Buy Bitcoin Until It Hits $60,000, Claims Bitwise Exec
- Bitcoin Dips After Trump’s Strategic Reserve Order—Is The Market Wrong?
- Sabine Royalty Trust: A Variable Income Entity (NYSE:SBR)
- Sabine Royalty Trust: Passive Income Powerhouse In The Energy Sector (NYSE:SBR)
1日のレンジ
76.51 77.50
1年のレンジ
58.25 77.50
- 以前の終値
- 77.03
- 始値
- 76.72
- 買値
- 77.11
- 買値
- 77.41
- 安値
- 76.51
- 高値
- 77.50
- 出来高
- 92
- 1日の変化
- 0.10%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 14.15%
- 1年の変化
- 24.27%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K