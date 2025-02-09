CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / SBR
Volver a Acciones

SBR: Sabine Royalty Trust

77.03 USD 0.43 (0.56%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SBR de hoy ha cambiado un 0.56%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 76.61, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 77.25.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sabine Royalty Trust. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SBR News

Rango diario
76.61 77.25
Rango anual
58.25 77.48
Cierres anteriores
76.60
Open
76.95
Bid
77.03
Ask
77.33
Low
76.61
High
77.25
Volumen
75
Cambio diario
0.56%
Cambio mensual
4.00%
Cambio a 6 meses
14.03%
Cambio anual
24.14%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
23.2
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
5.6
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
231 K
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
264 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
1.920 M
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.927 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B