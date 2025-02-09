Valute / SBR
SBR: Sabine Royalty Trust
76.79 USD 0.32 (0.41%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SBR ha avuto una variazione del -0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.50 e ad un massimo di 77.23.
Segui le dinamiche di Sabine Royalty Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SBR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
76.50 77.23
Intervallo Annuale
58.25 77.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 77.11
- Apertura
- 76.60
- Bid
- 76.79
- Ask
- 77.09
- Minimo
- 76.50
- Massimo
- 77.23
- Volume
- 73
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- 23.76%
21 settembre, domenica