SBR: Sabine Royalty Trust

Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SBR ha avuto una variazione del -0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.50 e ad un massimo di 77.23.

Segui le dinamiche di Sabine Royalty Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
76.50 77.23
Intervallo Annuale
58.25 77.50
Chiusura Precedente
77.11
Apertura
76.60
Bid
76.79
Ask
77.09
Minimo
76.50
Massimo
77.23
Volume
73
Variazione giornaliera
-0.41%
Variazione Mensile
3.67%
Variazione Semestrale
13.68%
Variazione Annuale
23.76%
