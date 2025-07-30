Moedas / RVLV
RVLV: Revolve Group Inc Class A
24.26 USD 0.34 (1.42%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RVLV para hoje mudou para 1.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 23.82 e o mais alto foi 24.53.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Revolve Group Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
23.82 24.53
Faixa anual
16.80 39.58
- Fechamento anterior
- 23.92
- Open
- 24.05
- Bid
- 24.26
- Ask
- 24.56
- Low
- 23.82
- High
- 24.53
- Volume
- 557
- Mudança diária
- 1.42%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.73%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.85%
- Mudança anual
- -2.22%
