통화 / RVLV
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
RVLV: Revolve Group Inc Class A
23.56 USD 0.52 (2.16%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RVLV 환율이 오늘 -2.16%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.46이고 고가는 24.07이었습니다.
Revolve Group Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RVLV News
- Revolve Group: Normalized Growth And Unattractive Valuation (NYSE:RVLV)
- V.F. Corp Set to Offload Dickies as Part of Turnaround Strategy
- 아르마니의 세련된 퇴장: 상속인들이 투자자를 위해 명품 의상을 현금으로 바꿀 수 있을까?
- Armani’s Fashionable Exit: Can Heirs Turn Couture Into Cash For Investors? - Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)
- Revolve at Piper Sandler Conference: Strategic Moves in Luxury Space
- Bath & Body Works Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Gross Margin Rises Y/Y
- Urban Outfitters Stock Falls 5% Despite Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat
- Guess? Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase 6% Y/Y
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Revolve Group (RVLV) Stock
- PVH Corp Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Gains on Raised FY25 Revenue View
- Will Gildan's HanesBrands Deal Create a Global Apparel Powerhouse?
- Crocs Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase 3.4%
- Ralph Lauren Beats on Q1 Earnings & Revenues, Raises FY26 Outlook
- Hanesbrands Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, 2025 Outlook Raised
- Interparfums Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Decline 2% Y/Y
- Compared to Estimates, Revolve Group (RVLV) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Revolve Group (RVLV) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Revolve Group shares surge as revenue beats expectations
- Revolve earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Revolve Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 9%, cash flow surges despite profit dip
- SSP Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- NWSA Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Buy Now or Wait for the Results?
- Crocs (CROX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- V.F. Corp Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Beat Expectations
일일 변동 비율
23.46 24.07
년간 변동
16.80 39.58
- 이전 종가
- 24.08
- 시가
- 24.07
- Bid
- 23.56
- Ask
- 23.86
- 저가
- 23.46
- 고가
- 24.07
- 볼륨
- 1.284 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.16%
- 월 변동
- 7.53%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.62%
- 년간 변동율
- -5.04%
20 9월, 토요일