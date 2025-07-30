Valute / RVLV
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
RVLV: Revolve Group Inc Class A
23.56 USD 0.52 (2.16%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RVLV ha avuto una variazione del -2.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.46 e ad un massimo di 24.07.
Segui le dinamiche di Revolve Group Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RVLV News
- Revolve Group: Normalized Growth And Unattractive Valuation (NYSE:RVLV)
- V.F. Corp Set to Offload Dickies as Part of Turnaround Strategy
- Armani’s Fashionable Exit: Can Heirs Turn Couture Into Cash For Investors? - Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)
- Revolve at Piper Sandler Conference: Strategic Moves in Luxury Space
- Bath & Body Works Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Gross Margin Rises Y/Y
- Urban Outfitters Stock Falls 5% Despite Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat
- Guess? Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase 6% Y/Y
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Revolve Group (RVLV) Stock
- PVH Corp Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Gains on Raised FY25 Revenue View
- Will Gildan's HanesBrands Deal Create a Global Apparel Powerhouse?
- Crocs Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase 3.4%
- Ralph Lauren Beats on Q1 Earnings & Revenues, Raises FY26 Outlook
- Hanesbrands Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, 2025 Outlook Raised
- Interparfums Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Decline 2% Y/Y
- Compared to Estimates, Revolve Group (RVLV) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Revolve Group (RVLV) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Revolve Group shares surge as revenue beats expectations
- Revolve earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Revolve Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 9%, cash flow surges despite profit dip
- SSP Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- NWSA Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Buy Now or Wait for the Results?
- Crocs (CROX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- V.F. Corp Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Beat Expectations
- Electronic Arts Q1 Earnings Decline Year Over Year, Revenues Increase
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.46 24.07
Intervallo Annuale
16.80 39.58
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.08
- Apertura
- 24.07
- Bid
- 23.56
- Ask
- 23.86
- Minimo
- 23.46
- Massimo
- 24.07
- Volume
- 1.284 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.53%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.62%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.04%
20 settembre, sabato