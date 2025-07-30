通貨 / RVLV
RVLV: Revolve Group Inc Class A
24.08 USD 0.16 (0.67%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RVLVの今日の為替レートは、0.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.82の安値と24.53の高値で取引されました。
Revolve Group Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
RVLV News
1日のレンジ
23.82 24.53
1年のレンジ
16.80 39.58
- 以前の終値
- 23.92
- 始値
- 24.05
- 買値
- 24.08
- 買値
- 24.38
- 安値
- 23.82
- 高値
- 24.53
- 出来高
- 2.008 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.67%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.90%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.02%
- 1年の変化
- -2.94%
