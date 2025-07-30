クォートセクション
通貨 / RVLV
RVLV: Revolve Group Inc Class A

24.08 USD 0.16 (0.67%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RVLVの今日の為替レートは、0.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.82の安値と24.53の高値で取引されました。

Revolve Group Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
23.82 24.53
1年のレンジ
16.80 39.58
以前の終値
23.92
始値
24.05
買値
24.08
買値
24.38
安値
23.82
高値
24.53
出来高
2.008 K
1日の変化
0.67%
1ヶ月の変化
9.90%
6ヶ月の変化
11.02%
1年の変化
-2.94%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K