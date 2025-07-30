货币 / RVLV
RVLV: Revolve Group Inc Class A
23.81 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RVLV汇率已更改0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点23.13和高点23.99进行交易。
关注Revolve Group Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
23.13 23.99
年范围
16.80 39.58
- 前一天收盘价
- 23.80
- 开盘价
- 23.61
- 卖价
- 23.81
- 买价
- 24.11
- 最低价
- 23.13
- 最高价
- 23.99
- 交易量
- 2.541 K
- 日变化
- 0.04%
- 月变化
- 8.67%
- 6个月变化
- 9.77%
- 年变化
- -4.03%
