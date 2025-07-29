Currencies / RVLV
RVLV: Revolve Group Inc Class A
23.81 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RVLV exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.13 and at a high of 23.99.
Follow Revolve Group Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RVLV News
Daily Range
23.13 23.99
Year Range
16.80 39.58
- Previous Close
- 23.80
- Open
- 23.61
- Bid
- 23.81
- Ask
- 24.11
- Low
- 23.13
- High
- 23.99
- Volume
- 2.541 K
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 8.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.77%
- Year Change
- -4.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%