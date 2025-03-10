CotaçõesSeções
RSPG
RSPG: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

77.28 USD 0.22 (0.28%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do RSPG para hoje mudou para -0.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 76.34 e o mais alto foi 77.40.

Faixa diária
76.34 77.40
Faixa anual
63.90 86.60
Fechamento anterior
77.50
Open
76.53
Bid
77.28
Ask
77.58
Low
76.34
High
77.40
Volume
50
Mudança diária
-0.28%
Mudança mensal
-2.04%
Mudança de 6 meses
-5.36%
Mudança anual
1.38%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
Transações Correntes
Atu.
$​-251.312 bilh
Projeç.
$​-406.051 bilh
Prév.
$​-439.822 bilh
13:00
USD
Discurso de Bowman, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas
Atu.
Projeç.
4.04 milh
Prév.
4.01 milh
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-2.0%
Prév.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso de Powell, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 2 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.641%