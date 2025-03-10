CotationsSections
Devises / RSPG
RSPG: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

77.28 USD 0.22 (0.28%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de RSPG a changé de -0.28% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 76.34 et à un maximum de 77.40.

Suivez la dynamique Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
76.34 77.40
Range Annuel
63.90 86.60
Clôture Précédente
77.50
Ouverture
76.53
Bid
77.28
Ask
77.58
Plus Bas
76.34
Plus Haut
77.40
Volume
50
Changement quotidien
-0.28%
Changement Mensuel
-2.04%
Changement à 6 Mois
-5.36%
Changement Annuel
1.38%
23 septembre, mardi
12:30
USD
Compte Courant
Act
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Discours du gouverneur de la Réserve Fédérale Bowman
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Vente de Maisons Existantes
Act
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Vente de Maisons Existantes m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discours du président de la Réserve Fédérale, M. Powell
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Vente des enchères de billet de banque de 2 ans
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.641%