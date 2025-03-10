Devises / RSPG
RSPG: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
77.28 USD 0.22 (0.28%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de RSPG a changé de -0.28% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 76.34 et à un maximum de 77.40.
Suivez la dynamique Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
RSPG Nouvelles
Range quotidien
76.34 77.40
Range Annuel
63.90 86.60
- Clôture Précédente
- 77.50
- Ouverture
- 76.53
- Bid
- 77.28
- Ask
- 77.58
- Plus Bas
- 76.34
- Plus Haut
- 77.40
- Volume
- 50
- Changement quotidien
- -0.28%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.04%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -5.36%
- Changement Annuel
- 1.38%
