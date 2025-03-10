QuotesSections
RSPG: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

77.28 USD 0.22 (0.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RSPG exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.34 and at a high of 77.40.

Follow Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
76.34 77.40
Year Range
63.90 86.60
Previous Close
77.50
Open
76.53
Bid
77.28
Ask
77.58
Low
76.34
High
77.40
Volume
50
Daily Change
-0.28%
Month Change
-2.04%
6 Months Change
-5.36%
Year Change
1.38%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Current Account
Act
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
2-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.641%