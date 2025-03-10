Currencies / RSPG
RSPG: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
77.28 USD 0.22 (0.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RSPG exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.34 and at a high of 77.40.
Follow Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
76.34 77.40
Year Range
63.90 86.60
- Previous Close
- 77.50
- Open
- 76.53
- Bid
- 77.28
- Ask
- 77.58
- Low
- 76.34
- High
- 77.40
- Volume
- 50
- Daily Change
- -0.28%
- Month Change
- -2.04%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.36%
- Year Change
- 1.38%
