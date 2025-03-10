通貨 / RSPG
RSPG: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
77.28 USD 0.22 (0.28%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RSPGの今日の為替レートは、-0.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり76.34の安値と77.40の高値で取引されました。
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RSPG News
1日のレンジ
76.34 77.40
1年のレンジ
63.90 86.60
- 以前の終値
- 77.50
- 始値
- 76.53
- 買値
- 77.28
- 買値
- 77.58
- 安値
- 76.34
- 高値
- 77.40
- 出来高
- 50
- 1日の変化
- -0.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.04%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.36%
- 1年の変化
- 1.38%
23 9月, 火曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- $-251.312 B
- 期待
- $-406.051 B
- 前
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
14:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 4.04 M
- 前
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- -2.0%
- 前
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 3.641%