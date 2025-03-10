Valute / RSPG
RSPG: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
77.28 USD 0.22 (0.28%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RSPG ha avuto una variazione del -0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.34 e ad un massimo di 77.40.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RSPG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
76.34 77.40
Intervallo Annuale
63.90 86.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 77.50
- Apertura
- 76.53
- Bid
- 77.28
- Ask
- 77.58
- Minimo
- 76.34
- Massimo
- 77.40
- Volume
- 50
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.38%
