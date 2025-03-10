QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RSPG
RSPG: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

77.28 USD 0.22 (0.28%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RSPG ha avuto una variazione del -0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.34 e ad un massimo di 77.40.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

RSPG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
76.34 77.40
Intervallo Annuale
63.90 86.60
Chiusura Precedente
77.50
Apertura
76.53
Bid
77.28
Ask
77.58
Minimo
76.34
Massimo
77.40
Volume
50
Variazione giornaliera
-0.28%
Variazione Mensile
-2.04%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.36%
Variazione Annuale
1.38%
23 settembre, martedì
12:30
USD
Conto Corrente
Agire
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Discorso del Governatore Bowman della Fed
Agire
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Vendita di Case Esistenti
Agire
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Vendita di Case Esistenti m/m
Agire
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discorso del Presidente della Fed Powell
Agire
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Asta di Banconote a 2 anni
Agire
Fcst
Prev
3.641%