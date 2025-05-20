Moedas / RHP
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
RHP: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT)
97.14 USD 0.62 (0.64%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RHP para hoje mudou para 0.64%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 96.80 e o mais alto foi 97.38.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RHP Notícias
- Ryman Hospitality Properties declara dividendo de US$ 1,15 com pagamento em outubro
- Ryman Hospitality Properties declares $1.15 dividend, schedules October payout
- Ryman Hospitality Properties declara dividendo trimestral de US$ 1,15
- Ryman Hospitality Properties declares $1.15 quarterly dividend
- Earnings call transcript: Ryman Hospitality Q2 2025 sees revenue beat, EPS miss
- Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Ryman Hospitality Properties earnings missed by $0.17, revenue topped estimates
- Welltower (WELL) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Farmland Partners (FPI) Lags Q2 FFO Estimates
- Motley Fool CEO: Selling Winners Too Soon Is Investors' "Most Significant Mistake"
- Ryman Hospitality Properties: Resilient Business Model, Stable Dividends Make This A Buy
- JPMorgan initiates Ryman Hospitality stock with overweight rating
- The Inflation That Wasn't
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call “ Tuesday, August 5, 2025, 10 a.m. ET
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Closes Acquisition of JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa
- REITs: Unloved, Unwanted, Undervalued
- A Slow Slowdown
- Ryman Hospitality at Nareit REITweek: Strategic Moves and Future Plans
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Closing of $625 Million of 6.500% Senior Notes Due 2033
- 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold Forever
- The State Of REITs: May 2025 Edition
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized Common Stock Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $625 Million of Senior Notes Due 2033
Faixa diária
96.80 97.38
Faixa anual
76.27 121.77
- Fechamento anterior
- 96.52
- Open
- 97.05
- Bid
- 97.14
- Ask
- 97.44
- Low
- 96.80
- High
- 97.38
- Volume
- 39
- Mudança diária
- 0.64%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.18%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.69%
- Mudança anual
- -8.62%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh