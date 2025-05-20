QuotazioniSezioni
RHP: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT)

95.55 USD 1.85 (1.90%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RHP ha avuto una variazione del -1.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 95.41 e ad un massimo di 97.15.

Segui le dinamiche di Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
95.41 97.15
Intervallo Annuale
76.27 121.77
Chiusura Precedente
97.40
Apertura
97.14
Bid
95.55
Ask
95.85
Minimo
95.41
Massimo
97.15
Volume
1.034 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.90%
Variazione Mensile
-2.80%
Variazione Semestrale
3.96%
Variazione Annuale
-10.11%
20 settembre, sabato