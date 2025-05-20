Valute / RHP
RHP: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT)
95.55 USD 1.85 (1.90%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RHP ha avuto una variazione del -1.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 95.41 e ad un massimo di 97.15.
Segui le dinamiche di Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
95.41 97.15
Intervallo Annuale
76.27 121.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 97.40
- Apertura
- 97.14
- Bid
- 95.55
- Ask
- 95.85
- Minimo
- 95.41
- Massimo
- 97.15
- Volume
- 1.034 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- -10.11%
20 settembre, sabato