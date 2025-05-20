Currencies / RHP
RHP: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT)
98.20 USD 1.08 (1.09%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RHP exchange rate has changed by -1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.53 and at a high of 100.13.
Follow Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RHP News
Daily Range
97.53 100.13
Year Range
76.27 121.77
- Previous Close
- 99.28
- Open
- 99.75
- Bid
- 98.20
- Ask
- 98.50
- Low
- 97.53
- High
- 100.13
- Volume
- 497
- Daily Change
- -1.09%
- Month Change
- -0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.84%
- Year Change
- -7.62%
