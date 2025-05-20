QuotesSections
RHP: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT)

98.20 USD 1.08 (1.09%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RHP exchange rate has changed by -1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.53 and at a high of 100.13.

Follow Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
97.53 100.13
Year Range
76.27 121.77
Previous Close
99.28
Open
99.75
Bid
98.20
Ask
98.50
Low
97.53
High
100.13
Volume
497
Daily Change
-1.09%
Month Change
-0.10%
6 Months Change
6.84%
Year Change
-7.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%