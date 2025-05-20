通貨 / RHP
RHP: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT)
97.40 USD 0.88 (0.91%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RHPの今日の為替レートは、0.91%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり96.80の安値と98.28の高値で取引されました。
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
96.80 98.28
1年のレンジ
76.27 121.77
- 以前の終値
- 96.52
- 始値
- 97.05
- 買値
- 97.40
- 買値
- 97.70
- 安値
- 96.80
- 高値
- 98.28
- 出来高
- 1.117 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.91%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.92%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 5.97%
- 1年の変化
- -8.37%
