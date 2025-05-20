クォートセクション
通貨 / RHP
RHP: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT)

97.40 USD 0.88 (0.91%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RHPの今日の為替レートは、0.91%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり96.80の安値と98.28の高値で取引されました。

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
96.80 98.28
1年のレンジ
76.27 121.77
以前の終値
96.52
始値
97.05
買値
97.40
買値
97.70
安値
96.80
高値
98.28
出来高
1.117 K
1日の変化
0.91%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.92%
6ヶ月の変化
5.97%
1年の変化
-8.37%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K