통화 / RHP
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
RHP: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT)
95.55 USD 1.85 (1.90%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RHP 환율이 오늘 -1.90%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 95.41이고 고가는 97.15이었습니다.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RHP News
- Ryman Hospitality, 주당 1.15달러 배당 발표, 10월 지급 예정
- Ryman Hospitality Properties declares $1.15 dividend, schedules October payout
- Ryman Hospitality, 주당 1.15달러 분기 배당금 발표
- Ryman Hospitality Properties declares $1.15 quarterly dividend
- Earnings call transcript: Ryman Hospitality Q2 2025 sees revenue beat, EPS miss
- Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Ryman Hospitality Properties earnings missed by $0.17, revenue topped estimates
- Welltower (WELL) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Farmland Partners (FPI) Lags Q2 FFO Estimates
- Motley Fool CEO: Selling Winners Too Soon Is Investors' "Most Significant Mistake"
- Ryman Hospitality Properties: Resilient Business Model, Stable Dividends Make This A Buy
- JPMorgan initiates Ryman Hospitality stock with overweight rating
- The Inflation That Wasn't
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call “ Tuesday, August 5, 2025, 10 a.m. ET
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Closes Acquisition of JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa
- REITs: Unloved, Unwanted, Undervalued
- A Slow Slowdown
- Ryman Hospitality at Nareit REITweek: Strategic Moves and Future Plans
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Closing of $625 Million of 6.500% Senior Notes Due 2033
- 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold Forever
- The State Of REITs: May 2025 Edition
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized Common Stock Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $625 Million of Senior Notes Due 2033
일일 변동 비율
95.41 97.15
년간 변동
76.27 121.77
- 이전 종가
- 97.40
- 시가
- 97.14
- Bid
- 95.55
- Ask
- 95.85
- 저가
- 95.41
- 고가
- 97.15
- 볼륨
- 1.034 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.90%
- 월 변동
- -2.80%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.96%
- 년간 변동율
- -10.11%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K