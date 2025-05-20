Währungen / RHP
RHP: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT)
97.40 USD 0.88 (0.91%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von RHP hat sich für heute um 0.91% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 96.80 bis zu einem Hoch von 98.28 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
96.80 98.28
Jahresspanne
76.27 121.77
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 96.52
- Eröffnung
- 97.05
- Bid
- 97.40
- Ask
- 97.70
- Tief
- 96.80
- Hoch
- 98.28
- Volumen
- 1.117 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.91%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.92%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 5.97%
- Jahresänderung
- -8.37%
