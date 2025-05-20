KurseKategorien
RHP: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT)

97.40 USD 0.88 (0.91%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von RHP hat sich für heute um 0.91% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 96.80 bis zu einem Hoch von 98.28 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
96.80 98.28
Jahresspanne
76.27 121.77
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
96.52
Eröffnung
97.05
Bid
97.40
Ask
97.70
Tief
96.80
Hoch
98.28
Volumen
1.117 K
Tagesänderung
0.91%
Monatsänderung
-0.92%
6-Monatsänderung
5.97%
Jahresänderung
-8.37%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K