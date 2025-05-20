Devises / RHP
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
RHP: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT)
95.55 USD 1.85 (1.90%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de RHP a changé de -1.90% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 95.41 et à un maximum de 97.15.
Suivez la dynamique Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (REIT). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RHP Nouvelles
- Ryman Hospitality Properties annonce un dividende de 1,15$ et planifie un versement en octobre
- Ryman Hospitality Properties declares $1.15 dividend, schedules October payout
- Ryman Hospitality Properties annonce un dividende trimestriel de 1,15$
- Ryman Hospitality Properties declares $1.15 quarterly dividend
- Earnings call transcript: Ryman Hospitality Q2 2025 sees revenue beat, EPS miss
- Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Ryman Hospitality Properties earnings missed by $0.17, revenue topped estimates
- Welltower (WELL) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Farmland Partners (FPI) Lags Q2 FFO Estimates
- Motley Fool CEO: Selling Winners Too Soon Is Investors' "Most Significant Mistake"
- Ryman Hospitality Properties: Resilient Business Model, Stable Dividends Make This A Buy
- JPMorgan initiates Ryman Hospitality stock with overweight rating
- The Inflation That Wasn't
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call “ Tuesday, August 5, 2025, 10 a.m. ET
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Closes Acquisition of JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa
- REITs: Unloved, Unwanted, Undervalued
- A Slow Slowdown
- Ryman Hospitality at Nareit REITweek: Strategic Moves and Future Plans
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Closing of $625 Million of 6.500% Senior Notes Due 2033
- 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold Forever
- The State Of REITs: May 2025 Edition
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized Common Stock Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $625 Million of Senior Notes Due 2033
Range quotidien
95.41 97.15
Range Annuel
76.27 121.77
- Clôture Précédente
- 97.40
- Ouverture
- 97.14
- Bid
- 95.55
- Ask
- 95.85
- Plus Bas
- 95.41
- Plus Haut
- 97.15
- Volume
- 1.034 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.90%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.80%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 3.96%
- Changement Annuel
- -10.11%
20 septembre, samedi