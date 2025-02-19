Moedas / RGTIW
RGTIW: Rigetti Computing Inc - Redeemable warrants, each whole warrant
14.1500 USD 3.4900 (32.74%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RGTIW para hoje mudou para 32.74%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.0800 e o mais alto foi 14.1500.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Rigetti Computing Inc - Redeemable warrants, each whole warrant. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
RGTIW Notícias
- Rigetti 2Q25: Not Too Bad, But Still A Sell (NASDAQ:RGTI)
- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rigetti Computing: Irrational Exuberance Has Returned Again (NASDAQ:RGTI)
- Undercovered Dozen: Rigetti Computing, Western Union, Ouster And More
- Cooling The Hype: Rigetti’s Roadmap And The Case For Patience (NASDAQ:RGTI)
- Rigetti: Moonshot Physics Meets Market Math (NASDAQ:RGTI)
- Wall Street Lunch: Tariffs' Impact On Inflation Muted In May
- Joyride Is Over: Selling D-Wave Quantum Stock Before Bookings Negative Kicks In (QBTS)
- Deep Analysis Shows Rigetti's High-Risk Growth Horizon (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:RGTI)
- Rigetti’s Quantum Gamble Enters Critical Phase (NASDAQ:RGTI)
- Rigetti Computing: Why The Stock Is Dropping Despite A Strong Earnings Call (RGTI)
- Rigetti Computing Earnings: Hard Pass From Me (NASDAQ:RGTI)
- Rigetti Computing: Vast Short Interest Is Absolutely Fair (NASDAQ:RGTI)
Faixa diária
11.0800 14.1500
Faixa anual
0.0660 14.1800
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.6600
- Open
- 11.7800
- Bid
- 14.1500
- Ask
- 14.1530
- Low
- 11.0800
- High
- 14.1500
- Volume
- 1.489 K
- Mudança diária
- 32.74%
- Mudança mensal
- 143.97%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 412.68%
- Mudança anual
- 14064.16%
