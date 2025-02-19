QuotesSections
RGTIW: Rigetti Computing Inc - Redeemable warrants, each whole warrant

8.9600 USD 0.7800 (9.54%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RGTIW exchange rate has changed by 9.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.9900 and at a high of 9.1200.

Follow Rigetti Computing Inc - Redeemable warrants, each whole warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
7.9900 9.1200
Year Range
0.0660 9.7900
Previous Close
8.1800
Open
8.2800
Bid
8.9600
Ask
8.9630
Low
7.9900
High
9.1200
Volume
912
Daily Change
9.54%
Month Change
54.48%
6 Months Change
224.64%
Year Change
8868.97%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%