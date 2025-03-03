Moedas / REYN
REYN: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc
22.97 USD 0.02 (0.09%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do REYN para hoje mudou para 0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.84 e o mais alto foi 23.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
REYN Notícias
- Reynolds at Barclays Conference: Strategic Focus on Growth and Innovation
- Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer
- Reynolds (REYN) Q2 Revenue Tops 0.9%
- Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Reynolds Consumer Products beats Q2 estimates, reiterates 2025 outlook
- Reynolds Q2 2025 slides: $938M revenue amid challenging consumer environment
- Reynolds earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Should Value Investors Buy Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Stock?
- Reynolds Consumer Products declares $0.23 quarterly dividend
- Strength Seen in The RealReal (REAL): Can Its 8.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Reynolds: Cling Wrap, Trash Bags, And Reliable Profits (NASDAQ:REYN)
- It's Not A Wrap For Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN)
- The Reynolds Kitchens ® Brand Launches Two Products to Tackle Mealtime Challenges: Air Fryer Cups and Parchment Cooking Bags
- Reynolds consumer products director Stangl buys $95k in stock
- Reynolds stock hits 52-week low at $21.44 amid market challenges
- Celebrate Summer in Style: The Reynolds Wrap ® Team Launches Limited-Edition Embossed Fun Foil Just in Time for the Fourth of July
- Reynolds stock hits 52-week low at $21.48 amid market challenges
- Reynolds Stock Hits 52-Week Low at $21.89 Amid Market Challenges
- Reynolds Consumer Products reshuffles executive team
- These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Reynolds Consumer Products Following Q1 Results - Reynolds Consumer Prods (NASDAQ:REYN)
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (PVCMX)
- Reynolds Wrap maker must face lawsuit over ’Made in USA’ claim
Faixa diária
22.84 23.02
Faixa anual
20.91 31.26
- Fechamento anterior
- 22.95
- Open
- 22.84
- Bid
- 22.97
- Ask
- 23.27
- Low
- 22.84
- High
- 23.02
- Volume
- 54
- Mudança diária
- 0.09%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.77%
- Mudança anual
- -26.52%
