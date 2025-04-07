통화 / REYN
REYN: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc
22.79 USD 0.32 (1.38%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
REYN 환율이 오늘 -1.38%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.76이고 고가는 23.19이었습니다.
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
22.76 23.19
년간 변동
20.91 31.26
- 이전 종가
- 23.11
- 시가
- 23.19
- Bid
- 22.79
- Ask
- 23.09
- 저가
- 22.76
- 고가
- 23.19
- 볼륨
- 2.002 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.38%
- 월 변동
- -0.78%
- 6개월 변동
- -4.52%
- 년간 변동율
- -27.10%
