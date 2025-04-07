QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / REYN
Tornare a Azioni

REYN: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc

22.79 USD 0.32 (1.38%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio REYN ha avuto una variazione del -1.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.76 e ad un massimo di 23.19.

Segui le dinamiche di Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

REYN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.76 23.19
Intervallo Annuale
20.91 31.26
Chiusura Precedente
23.11
Apertura
23.19
Bid
22.79
Ask
23.09
Minimo
22.76
Massimo
23.19
Volume
2.002 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.38%
Variazione Mensile
-0.78%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.52%
Variazione Annuale
-27.10%
20 settembre, sabato