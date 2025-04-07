Valute / REYN
REYN: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc
22.79 USD 0.32 (1.38%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio REYN ha avuto una variazione del -1.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.76 e ad un massimo di 23.19.
Segui le dinamiche di Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.76 23.19
Intervallo Annuale
20.91 31.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.11
- Apertura
- 23.19
- Bid
- 22.79
- Ask
- 23.09
- Minimo
- 22.76
- Massimo
- 23.19
- Volume
- 2.002 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.52%
- Variazione Annuale
- -27.10%
20 settembre, sabato