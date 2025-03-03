Currencies / REYN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
REYN: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc
22.87 USD 0.24 (1.06%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
REYN exchange rate has changed by 1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.66 and at a high of 22.91.
Follow Reynolds Consumer Products Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REYN News
- Reynolds at Barclays Conference: Strategic Focus on Growth and Innovation
- Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer
- Reynolds (REYN) Q2 Revenue Tops 0.9%
- Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Reynolds Consumer Products beats Q2 estimates, reiterates 2025 outlook
- Reynolds Q2 2025 slides: $938M revenue amid challenging consumer environment
- Reynolds earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Should Value Investors Buy Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Stock?
- Reynolds Consumer Products declares $0.23 quarterly dividend
- Strength Seen in The RealReal (REAL): Can Its 8.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Reynolds: Cling Wrap, Trash Bags, And Reliable Profits (NASDAQ:REYN)
- It's Not A Wrap For Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN)
- The Reynolds Kitchens ® Brand Launches Two Products to Tackle Mealtime Challenges: Air Fryer Cups and Parchment Cooking Bags
- Reynolds consumer products director Stangl buys $95k in stock
- Reynolds stock hits 52-week low at $21.44 amid market challenges
- Celebrate Summer in Style: The Reynolds Wrap ® Team Launches Limited-Edition Embossed Fun Foil Just in Time for the Fourth of July
- Reynolds stock hits 52-week low at $21.48 amid market challenges
- Reynolds Stock Hits 52-Week Low at $21.89 Amid Market Challenges
- Reynolds Consumer Products reshuffles executive team
- These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Reynolds Consumer Products Following Q1 Results - Reynolds Consumer Prods (NASDAQ:REYN)
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (PVCMX)
- Reynolds Wrap maker must face lawsuit over ’Made in USA’ claim
Daily Range
22.66 22.91
Year Range
20.91 31.26
- Previous Close
- 22.63
- Open
- 22.67
- Bid
- 22.87
- Ask
- 23.17
- Low
- 22.66
- High
- 22.91
- Volume
- 1.066 K
- Daily Change
- 1.06%
- Month Change
- -0.44%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.19%
- Year Change
- -26.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%