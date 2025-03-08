Moedas / RDVT
RDVT: Red Violet Inc
50.15 USD 0.33 (0.66%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RDVT para hoje mudou para 0.66%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 49.62 e o mais alto foi 51.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Red Violet Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
49.62 51.00
Faixa anual
25.37 54.19
- Fechamento anterior
- 49.82
- Open
- 50.25
- Bid
- 50.15
- Ask
- 50.45
- Low
- 49.62
- High
- 51.00
- Volume
- 39
- Mudança diária
- 0.66%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.20%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 35.10%
- Mudança anual
- 74.74%
