Currencies / RDVT
RDVT: Red Violet Inc
49.99 USD 0.63 (1.28%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RDVT exchange rate has changed by 1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.80 and at a high of 50.44.
Follow Red Violet Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RDVT News
- Red Violet at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Insights in Identity Verification
- Red Violet (RDVT): Undercovered Stock But Potentially Priced
- Red Violet: High Growth And Strong Operating Leverage Fuel Further Upside (RDVT)
- Globant Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Down
- Nebius' Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y, Revenues Rise on AI Demand, Stock Up
- Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAMVX)
- Red Violet, Inc. (RDVT) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- RingCentral (RNG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Red Violet stock initiated with Buy rating at Lake Street on data quality edge
- Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- WNS (Holdings) Stock Scores RS Rating Upgrade To 81
- Red Violet at East Coast IDEAS Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Red Violet: Its Profitable Business Model Drives Revenue Growth (NASDAQ:RDVT)
- FOREWARN to Provide Identity Verification Services to Mid Jersey Association of REALTORS ® to Promote Agent Safety
- Aramark Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Rise To 84
- Red Violet stock soars to all-time high of $49.9 amid robust growth
- ExlService Holdings Stock Gets RS Rating Bump To 93
- Red Violet Stock's Explosive Growth - Is It Too Late To Buy? (NASDAQ:RDVT)
Daily Range
48.80 50.44
Year Range
25.37 54.19
- Previous Close
- 49.36
- Open
- 49.36
- Bid
- 49.99
- Ask
- 50.29
- Low
- 48.80
- High
- 50.44
- Volume
- 138
- Daily Change
- 1.28%
- Month Change
- 3.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.67%
- Year Change
- 74.18%
