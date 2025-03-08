QuotesSections
Currencies / RDVT
Back to US Stock Market

RDVT: Red Violet Inc

49.99 USD 0.63 (1.28%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RDVT exchange rate has changed by 1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.80 and at a high of 50.44.

Follow Red Violet Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RDVT News

Daily Range
48.80 50.44
Year Range
25.37 54.19
Previous Close
49.36
Open
49.36
Bid
49.99
Ask
50.29
Low
48.80
High
50.44
Volume
138
Daily Change
1.28%
Month Change
3.86%
6 Months Change
34.67%
Year Change
74.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%