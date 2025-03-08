CotizacionesSecciones
RDVT
RDVT: Red Violet Inc

49.82 USD 0.17 (0.34%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de RDVT de hoy ha cambiado un -0.34%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 49.48, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 50.50.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Red Violet Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
49.48 50.50
Rango anual
25.37 54.19
Cierres anteriores
49.99
Open
49.75
Bid
49.82
Ask
50.12
Low
49.48
High
50.50
Volumen
155
Cambio diario
-0.34%
Cambio mensual
3.51%
Cambio a 6 meses
34.21%
Cambio anual
73.59%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B