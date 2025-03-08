通貨 / RDVT
RDVT: Red Violet Inc
51.05 USD 1.23 (2.47%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RDVTの今日の為替レートは、2.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり49.62の安値と51.54の高値で取引されました。
Red Violet Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
RDVT News
- Red Violet at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Insights in Identity Verification
- Red Violet (RDVT): Undercovered Stock But Potentially Priced
- Red Violet: High Growth And Strong Operating Leverage Fuel Further Upside (RDVT)
- Globant Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Down
- Nebius' Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y, Revenues Rise on AI Demand, Stock Up
- Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAMVX)
- Red Violet, Inc. (RDVT) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- RingCentral (RNG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Red Violet stock initiated with Buy rating at Lake Street on data quality edge
- Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- WNS (Holdings) Stock Scores RS Rating Upgrade To 81
- Red Violet at East Coast IDEAS Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Red Violet: Its Profitable Business Model Drives Revenue Growth (NASDAQ:RDVT)
- FOREWARN to Provide Identity Verification Services to Mid Jersey Association of REALTORS ® to Promote Agent Safety
- Aramark Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Rise To 84
- Red Violet stock soars to all-time high of $49.9 amid robust growth
- ExlService Holdings Stock Gets RS Rating Bump To 93
- Red Violet Stock's Explosive Growth - Is It Too Late To Buy? (NASDAQ:RDVT)
1日のレンジ
49.62 51.54
1年のレンジ
25.37 54.19
- 以前の終値
- 49.82
- 始値
- 50.25
- 買値
- 51.05
- 買値
- 51.35
- 安値
- 49.62
- 高値
- 51.54
- 出来高
- 264
- 1日の変化
- 2.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 37.53%
- 1年の変化
- 77.87%
