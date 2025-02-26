Moedas / QUIK
QUIK: QuickLogic Corporation
6.04 USD 0.51 (9.22%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do QUIK para hoje mudou para 9.22%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.65 e o mais alto foi 6.14.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas QuickLogic Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
5.65 6.14
Faixa anual
4.26 13.36
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.53
- Open
- 5.65
- Bid
- 6.04
- Ask
- 6.34
- Low
- 5.65
- High
- 6.14
- Volume
- 294
- Mudança diária
- 9.22%
- Mudança mensal
- 20.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 17.97%
- Mudança anual
- -20.84%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh