QUIK: QuickLogic Corporation

6.05 USD 0.52 (9.40%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

QUIKの今日の為替レートは、9.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.65の安値と6.14の高値で取引されました。

QuickLogic Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
5.65 6.14
1年のレンジ
4.26 13.36
以前の終値
5.53
始値
5.65
買値
6.05
買値
6.35
安値
5.65
高値
6.14
出来高
362
1日の変化
9.40%
1ヶ月の変化
20.52%
6ヶ月の変化
18.16%
1年の変化
-20.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K