通貨 / QUIK
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
QUIK: QuickLogic Corporation
6.05 USD 0.52 (9.40%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
QUIKの今日の為替レートは、9.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.65の安値と6.14の高値で取引されました。
QuickLogic Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QUIK News
- QuickLogic (QUIK) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
- QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Wall Street Analysts See QuickLogic (QUIK) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
- Should You Invest in QuickLogic (QUIK) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
- QuickLogic appoints Ron Shelton to board of directors
- QuickLogic Sales Fall 10 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: QuickLogic misses Q2 2025 earnings, stock rises
- QuickLogic (QUIK) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- QuickLogic earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- QuickLogic (QUIK) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Why the Market Dipped But QuickLogic (QUIK) Gained Today
- QuickLogic (QUIK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- QuickLogic (QUIK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- QuickLogic (QUIK) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- QuickLogic to Exhibit at Chips to Systems Conference (DAC) 2025
- QuickLogic joins Intel Foundry Chiplet Alliance
- Thrive-backed accounting firm Crete to spend $500 million in AI roll-up
- QuickLogic director Gary Tauss sells $5,270 in common stock
- 10 Tech Stocks to Join Russell 3000 in June
- Everspin Technologies: A Speculative Play With More Downside Than Upside (NASDAQ:MRAM)
- QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
5.65 6.14
1年のレンジ
4.26 13.36
- 以前の終値
- 5.53
- 始値
- 5.65
- 買値
- 6.05
- 買値
- 6.35
- 安値
- 5.65
- 高値
- 6.14
- 出来高
- 362
- 1日の変化
- 9.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 20.52%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.16%
- 1年の変化
- -20.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K