Currencies / QUIK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
QUIK: QuickLogic Corporation
5.85 USD 0.20 (3.54%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QUIK exchange rate has changed by 3.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.60 and at a high of 5.85.
Follow QuickLogic Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QUIK News
- QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Wall Street Analysts See QuickLogic (QUIK) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
- Should You Invest in QuickLogic (QUIK) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
- QuickLogic appoints Ron Shelton to board of directors
- QuickLogic Sales Fall 10 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: QuickLogic misses Q2 2025 earnings, stock rises
- QuickLogic (QUIK) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- QuickLogic earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- QuickLogic (QUIK) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Why the Market Dipped But QuickLogic (QUIK) Gained Today
- QuickLogic (QUIK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- QuickLogic (QUIK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- QuickLogic (QUIK) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- QuickLogic to Exhibit at Chips to Systems Conference (DAC) 2025
- QuickLogic joins Intel Foundry Chiplet Alliance
- Thrive-backed accounting firm Crete to spend $500 million in AI roll-up
- QuickLogic director Gary Tauss sells $5,270 in common stock
- 10 Tech Stocks to Join Russell 3000 in June
- Everspin Technologies: A Speculative Play With More Downside Than Upside (NASDAQ:MRAM)
- QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
QUIK on the Community Forum
Daily Range
5.60 5.85
Year Range
4.26 13.36
- Previous Close
- 5.65
- Open
- 5.67
- Bid
- 5.85
- Ask
- 6.15
- Low
- 5.60
- High
- 5.85
- Volume
- 130
- Daily Change
- 3.54%
- Month Change
- 16.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.26%
- Year Change
- -23.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%