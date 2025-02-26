Währungen / QUIK
QUIK: QuickLogic Corporation
6.05 USD 0.52 (9.40%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von QUIK hat sich für heute um 9.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.65 bis zu einem Hoch von 6.14 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die QuickLogic Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QUIK News
Tagesspanne
5.65 6.14
Jahresspanne
4.26 13.36
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 5.53
- Eröffnung
- 5.65
- Bid
- 6.05
- Ask
- 6.35
- Tief
- 5.65
- Hoch
- 6.14
- Volumen
- 362
- Tagesänderung
- 9.40%
- Monatsänderung
- 20.52%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 18.16%
- Jahresänderung
- -20.71%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K