QTWO: Q2 Holdings Inc
84.59 USD 1.51 (1.82%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do QTWO para hoje mudou para 1.82%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 83.33 e o mais alto foi 84.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Q2 Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
83.33 84.75
Faixa anual
63.61 112.80
- Fechamento anterior
- 83.08
- Open
- 83.86
- Bid
- 84.59
- Ask
- 84.89
- Low
- 83.33
- High
- 84.75
- Volume
- 157
- Mudança diária
- 1.82%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.03%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.52%
- Mudança anual
- 6.34%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh