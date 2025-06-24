Currencies / QTWO
QTWO: Q2 Holdings Inc
82.13 USD 0.80 (0.96%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QTWO exchange rate has changed by -0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.40 and at a high of 82.87.
Follow Q2 Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
QTWO News
- Robinhood Enters S&P 500, Marking Retail Trading's Shift To Wall Street Core - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC)
- Robinhood, Applovin jump as S&P 500 reshuffle boosts index entrants
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- Q2’s AI-powered fraud detection tool shows 3x better results in first year
- How Much Upside is Left in Q2 Holdings (QTWO)? Wall Street Analysts Think 29.72%
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- Q2 partners with OPN to enhance instant payment capabilities
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Q2 Holdings to dual list on NYSE Texas effective August 15
- Why ChatGPT-5’s Stunning Launch Is Bad News for Many AI Stocks
- All You Need to Know About Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- DA Davidson reiterates Neutral rating on Q2 Holdings stock with $90 price target
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Q2 Holdings stock
- Needham raises Q2 Holdings stock price target to $115 on strong results
- Q2 Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:QTWO)
- Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Q2 Holdings misses EPS forecast for Q2 2025
- Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Q2 Holdings earnings missed by $0.34, revenue topped estimates
- Q2 Holdings Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 13%, turns profitable with $11.8M net income
- Q2 Holdings: 3 Key Developments To Watch In Q2 Earnings (NYSE:QTWO)
- Elon Musk’s Grok 4 Is Breaking Benchmarks – and Accelerating the AI Boom
- Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:RSEGX)
- Q2 Holdings stock rating reiterated at Buy by Truist Securities
Daily Range
81.40 82.87
Year Range
63.61 112.80
- Previous Close
- 82.93
- Open
- 82.77
- Bid
- 82.13
- Ask
- 82.43
- Low
- 81.40
- High
- 82.87
- Volume
- 958
- Daily Change
- -0.96%
- Month Change
- 6.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.43%
- Year Change
- 3.24%
