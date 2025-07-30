Moedas / QRVO
QRVO: Qorvo Inc
89.08 USD 1.41 (1.61%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do QRVO para hoje mudou para 1.61%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 88.30 e o mais alto foi 89.09.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Qorvo Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
QRVO Notícias
Faixa diária
88.30 89.09
Faixa anual
49.46 107.33
- Fechamento anterior
- 87.67
- Open
- 88.94
- Bid
- 89.08
- Ask
- 89.38
- Low
- 88.30
- High
- 89.09
- Volume
- 359
- Mudança diária
- 1.61%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 23.38%
- Mudança anual
- -12.40%
