QRVO: Qorvo Inc
91.81 USD 1.78 (1.98%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio QRVO ha avuto una variazione del 1.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 88.12 e ad un massimo di 92.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Qorvo Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
88.12 92.25
Intervallo Annuale
49.46 107.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 90.03
- Apertura
- 90.03
- Bid
- 91.81
- Ask
- 92.11
- Minimo
- 88.12
- Massimo
- 92.25
- Volume
- 8.123 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.98%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.16%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.72%
20 settembre, sabato