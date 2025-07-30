QuotesSections
QRVO
QRVO: Qorvo Inc

86.55 USD 0.14 (0.16%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QRVO exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.06 and at a high of 87.79.

QRVO exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.06 and at a high of 87.79.

Daily Range
86.06 87.79
Year Range
49.46 107.33
Previous Close
86.41
Open
87.19
Bid
86.55
Ask
86.85
Low
86.06
High
87.79
Volume
1.808 K
Daily Change
0.16%
Month Change
-2.75%
6 Months Change
19.88%
Year Change
-14.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%